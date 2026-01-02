Tennessee state parks kicks off 2026 with guided First Day Hikes

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State parks across Tennessee and the country offered visitors a chance to start off 2026 with special guided hikes on New Year's Day.

At Long Hunter State Park in Hermitage, Ranger Owen Beasley led hikers on the trail around Couchville Lake Thursday morning.

While he knows the park very well, it was his first time leading a First Day Hike.

"I started at the park around three years ago, working at that boat house right over there," Beasley said.

After attending college and the police academy, he became law enforcement certified.

“This is my eighth shift as a law enforcement ranger,” Beasley said.

The First Day Hikes program brings together state parks nationwide to offer guided walks on January 1st, giving people an opportunity to connect with nature as they begin the new year.

"We're just going to keep it walking, because a lot of people like to just kind of get out there and get their steps in," Beasley said.

For participants like Skye Dugan, who brought her toddler Atlas, the hike represented a fresh start, an outing with a fellow mom, and a return to outdoor activities.

"I'm trying to reset my new year, so I used to hike all the time before I had Atlas," Dugan said. "My mom friend Hope is actually going to meet me here with her son Ignatius, and we're going to do the hike together."

Beasley prepared extensively for the event, reviewing local wildlife information to enhance the experience for hikers.

"I was refreshing myself on some of the birds in the area," Beasley said.

The ranger found personal fulfillment in leading his first official hike in his new role.

"There's a sense of pride with it, that I get to be the person that's going to kind of open their eyes to it," Beasley said.

"I think it's just about giving people the opportunity to come out into nature," Beasley said.

This year's First Day Hike program carries additional significance as America approaches its 250th anniversary.

Click here for more information on special events in Tennessee for America’s 250th anniversary.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.