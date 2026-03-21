Tennessee State University students celebrate the Tigers returning to the NCAA Tournament after 30 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time in more than three decades, Tennessee State University was back in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, igniting excitement and reflection across campus.

Students packed a watch party inside the university’s student center Friday, gathering not just to watch a game but to witness a long-awaited return to college basketball’s biggest stage.

“I’m so proud. I gave faith in them. A lot of people say otherwise, but I think they’re going to do a good job," said student Jazmine Gallon.

The Tigers’ last appearance in the tournament came in 1994, when the program faced University of Kentucky in the opening round — a moment still remembered by alumni.

Now, a new generation of students is experiencing that spotlight for the first time.

“We’re used to not having so many wins,” said student Deja Nickerson. “Simply having this championship for them and just seeing them put the work in and the result being this is amazing.”

For many, the significance goes beyond a single game.

“To be able to say we made it while I was at TSU is a huge accomplishment,” said student Robert Malone. “Being at an HBCU, being on a national scale like this is definitely a stage not a lot of people get to play on.”

Students said the tournament appearance represents both pride and progress for the historically Black university, as well as a chance to create new memories tied to a program’s legacy.

“I was in class this morning, but I knew after class we were going to support the basketball team,” Malone said.

Tennessee State fell to Iowa State University in the first round, but students said the outcome did little to dampen the moment.

“It’s exciting,” Malone said. “Growing up watching the tournament, you always want to make a bracket — you want that perfect bracket. So just to have your school represented, not only being an HBCU on a national scale, but it’s been 30 years.”

The Tigers were one of three historically Black colleges and universities to qualify for this year’s NCAA Tournament.

For students on campus, the return marks more than a loss or a scoreline — it’s a reminder that some moments are worth the wait, and that Tennessee State is once again part of March Madness.

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