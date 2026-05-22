Tennessee Titans housing fund to award $500K to Nashville nonprofits tackling housing crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans are accepting applications for the next round of their Home Field Advantage Catalyst Fund, which awards $500,000 in grants to housing nonprofits based in Metro Nashville-Davidson County. Applications close this Sunday.

The Village at Glencliff, a medical respite care facility that helps people experiencing homelessness after they are released from the hospital, was one of the first recipients of the fund in 2025.

Julia Sutherland, The Village at Glencliff's Executive Director, said the need for this type of facility is critical.

"When someone has a disability or extreme medical situation, most of the shelters here cannot accommodate them and the only choice is for them to go to the street where many of them die every year," Sutherland said. "By connecting people leaving the hospital with housing, we actually are helping people heal at the same time."

Richard B., a resident at The Village at Glencliff, moved into the facility after losing his leg and battling cancer. He said the support has made a significant difference in his life.

"Being able to stay here, Not charging me any kind of rent or anything, taking it upon themselves to make sure I'm okay," Richard said.

He also said the Titans' investment in the community means a great deal to him personally.

"It means a whole lot. I mean, they do care. They're into the community," Richard said.

Miranda Brown, the Tennessee Titans' Director of Community Programs, said the fund reflects the organization's commitment to addressing housing needs beyond the football field.

"We can't build houses every single day, but what we can do is invest more than $5 million to support the initiatives that are doing the work to build houses," Brown said.

Richard said he hopes other organizations take advantage of the opportunity.

"I hope they can take advantage of it and get the resources like we did here," Richard said.

Those interested in applying can find more information here.

Are you or your organization working to address housing insecurity in the Nashville area? Watch the full report to hear directly from a resident whose life was changed by this fund — and find out how your nonprofit could be next. Share your story or reach out directly to reporter Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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