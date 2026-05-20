'Thank God I have somewhere to call home:' Nashville pilot program helps homeless neighbors find housing fast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Shawn Wells spent weeks dreaming of having a roof over his head, sleeping in his car before his life began to change during a stay at a warming shelter in freezing temperatures.

"I had to humble myself and let somebody know, hey, I need some help," Wells said.

That's where Wells met Nashville's Office of Homeless Services — an agency he says didn't offer a handout, but a hand up.

Wells moved into an apartment in March.

"When I come in here, I just say, 'Thank God that I have somewhere to call home,'" Wells said.

City leaders set aside funding last year for the Metro Rapid Response Fund. Unlike federal funding, this money allows the city to help people just as they are losing their housing.

Office of Homeless Services Director April Calvin said the goal is to intervene early.

"The main thing is ending the bout of homelessness for them early on, so that the level of trauma that comes along with all of the symptoms that they're exposed to while experiencing homelessness does not cause or create a chronic level of homelessness for them and their family," Calvin said.

Calvin said the work is driven by a belief that the problem can be solved.

"This work is very important because we know that homelessness is solvable," Calvin said.

The Office of Homeless Services has already selected 100 people for the program. So far, 51 now have a place to call home. Four people have already graduated — meaning they can now afford and keep their housing on their own.

Wells, who has a new job with NDOT and continued support from the Office of Homeless Services, is on his way to graduating the program.

"I don't stay here, I live here. This is my home, and that's big. You know, it takes a lot of stress off a person to know when you get off from work, you can go lay your head, you can take a shower, you can brush your teeth," Wells said.

His message to others who may be struggling is simple.

"Don't quit, don't give up on yourself, man, just don't, and reach out. You got to ask for help in order to get help, you got to ask for help," Wells said.

This is a pilot program and is not open to everyone. If you or someone you know is homeless and needs help, call 615-862-6444.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com