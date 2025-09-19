The impulse to post: Expert explains why people are so quick to take to social media after shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has sparked debate about political violence in the United States.

It’s also starting conversations about exactly what and who the First Amendment protects.

Several companies and organizations have suspended, and even fired, employees because of comments they made about Kirk's murder.

According to NewsChannel 5’s previous reporting, a Williamson County school employee was placed on leave following what the school district called a "concerning" social media post.

A Middle Tennessee State University employee, who worked in the Office of Student Care and Conduct, was fired for reportedly posting insensitive comments on Facebook.

Two Cumberland University employees were also removed from their positions over comments they made online.

I wanted to dig a little deeper and try to pinpoint what causes folks to react emotionally rather than rationally, sharing their thoughts online moments after incidents of gun violence or other high-profile tragedies.

While pretty much of all of us spend time on social media, Dr. Lisa Fazio may be seeing the screen though a different lens.

“I'm really interested in how people learn true and false information from the world around them. So that could be from podcasts you listen to, from things that you see on social media, or something you hear in the grocery store,” said Dr. Lisa Fazio, an associate professor of psychology at Vanderbilt University.

She's been examining our behavior on social media for about 15 years.

That's why I wanted to talk to her about why some people, with seemingly plenty to lose, decided to post online so quickly after Charlie Kirk's death.

"There's definitely emotions running high there's also this kind of group identity, group processing," Fazio said.

According to Fazio, depending on which group you put yourself in, liberal, conservative, or something else, your perception of Kirk may be different.

Regardless of where you fall though, she stresses this.

“Across the spectrum, everyone has been very clear that political violence is wrong. It's not something that Americans celebrate or want to have happen. We are united, that that should not happen in the United States,” Fazio said.

In the moments after Kirk's assassination or any tragedy, she said your social media feed may be filled with untrue information.

“We know that disinformers use that moment of confusion to spread false narratives,” Fazio said.

So you could be posting in an emotional state, informed by incorrect assumptions, and that content may travel further than your normal reach.

“Emotional contact, attacking content, things that express moral outrage, that's what the algorithm likes,” Fazio said. “You've got people on social media who are used to posting and conversing with their 10-20 people that they're commonly online and chatting with, not realizing that those posts are public and could get broadcast to a million people.”

So while you may be tempted to share your thoughts immediately after a tragedy, Fazio suggests holding off for a day or two to make sure who have the facts before your post.

“The best thing you can do is wait.” Fazio said.