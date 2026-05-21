The man who took the call who then brought the Titans to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is going to host a Super Bowl... but that doesn't happen without an NFL team.

Bud Adams, owner of the Houston Oilers, shocked the sporting world by agreeing to move to Music City three decades ago.

He cut a deal with then-Nashville mayor Phil Bredesen.

It was 1995 and the Houston Oilers cheerleaders held a pep rally in Nashville.

"It's nice to know how many people are in Nashville who want the NFL here," said Phil Bredesen, who was then the mayor of Nashville.

All these years later he marvels at what the NFL and pro sports have meant to Nashville.

"When I first came in, the idea of a major league sports team was laughable. Some people said crazy. By the time I left I had two, and people were mad at me for not have major league baseball here," Bredesen said.

Mayor Bredesen first ushered in the NHL and the Predators.

Then, out of the blue, he answered the phone.

"The call was, 'This is Bud Adams.' and my first reaction was, 'Yeah, right.'"

It indeed was Adams, and the owner of the Houston Oilers said he wanted to move the team to Music City.

"I'm not really a sports fan and I had to admit to Bud Adams at one point, I had never been to a football game in my life."

But Bredesen knew landing an NFL team would bring incredible attention and economic growth to a city ready to grow.

He and Bud got the deal done and once the Titans arrived...

"Was there ever talk of hosting a Super Bowl? I don't think so. Most thought we could not get a football team... so, not really."

But now a Super Bowl is coming to Nashville and Bredesen is proud to see it happen.

"I look at all these things kind of, like, planting a seed. Nobody can see thirty years, let alone ten years down the line, but I thought that pro sports are good," Bredesen said. "It took a generation, but that was exactly right. It's really done something for the city."

We asked the former mayor if he planned on going to the Super Bowl when Nashville hosts.

He said he would if he could get a ticket.

We figure he shouldn't have much problem with that.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com