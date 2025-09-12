They were a Nashville tradition from 1978-1996. The Soundettes reunite

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For 18 years, a special sisterhood was a Nashville Sounds tradition. Today, some of the members say not enough people know their story.

Something's just happened to honor them.

"You guys made it!" Christina Mitchell shouted, running over to two women walking into First Horizon Park.

They joined a crowd of women all wearing shirts reading; Soundettes.

Mitchell wishes more people knew the story of her group. For that, we'll have to go back a little bit.

From the beginning of the Sounds, then-owner Larry Schmittou had an idea. He wanted a group of ambassadors for the team. They wouldn't be cheerleaders, but they'd be friendly faces at Greer Stadium handing out programs, doing PR, and getting people excited for the games.

Starting in 1978, the Soundettes arrived. It was something unique to Nashville, a new tradition.

At Hickory Hollow Mall, auditions were regularly held for The Soundettes.

"I wanted them to be enthusiastic, be kind, be good to the fans, enjoy the job, show up for their job," said Kelly Nance, who helped to select the Soundettes. "Don't date the players!"

"Nobody today will understand what Nashville was, what the Sounds meant to the community back then," Mitchell added. "Larry built this atmosphere. We loved baseball and being in it!"

It was the early 90s when Mitchell joined.

"A lot of girls were cheerleaders at Vanderbilt or MTSU," she remembered. "I love the sisterhood. We built friendships. Being a Soundette, it's what you made of it."

Many went on to great things. Notable Soundettes alumni include radio and TV host Lorianne Crook.

The Soundettes tradition ended in 1996.

"Being a Soundette put me in the community," Mitchell continued. "It gave me confidence to be around people. It's a forgotten thing."

On Wednesday night, it wasn't.

"Alright, y'all get in there!" Mitchell called, handing out shirts to the crowd entering the stadium.

A reunion of the Soundettes was happening with the crew back, greeting fans. The Sounds also asked Mitchell to throw the first pitch.

"I'm terrified!" she told another of the Soundettes.

"Have you ever played baseball?" she asked.

"I played softball in 1987!"

"Do it for Larry!" said another Soundette.

"I'll do it for Larry," Mitchell nodded. "And my girls!"

Somehow, nearly 30 years after the end of the Soundettes tradition, it just keeps delivering those memorable moments.

"Well, it's not as bad as I thought!" Mitchell laughed after throwing the pitch.

Someone was there to celebrate the reunion with the Soundettes, former Sounds owner Larry Schmittou.

"We're Larry's girls!" the group shouted as they posed for a picture with Schmittou. "1-2-3. GO SOUNDS!"

