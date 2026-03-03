Thieves targeting drivers filling up at gas stations in crime trend called 'sliding'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pumping gas is something many of us do without paying much attention — and police said thieves are increasingly taking advantage of that distraction.

The crime trend is called sliding, and it often involves a thief crouching down on the passenger side of a car and opening the door to steal valuables while the driver is focused on filling up their tank.

Brooke Reese with Metro Nashville Police Department said in the past two months, MNPD has received more than two dozen reports of sliding.

According to police, it has happened at a variety of gas stations, including a Kroger on 8th Ave South, a Mapco on Bell Road and a Thornton’s on Murfreesboro Pike — but it could happen anywhere.

"There doesn't really seem to be any sort of trend as to the kinds of gas stations that they're going to," said Reese.

I spoke with Bernice Abijuru at a gas station in Nashville, and she said she doesn't always lock her car while pumping.

Like many drivers, Abijuru said she finds herself distracted at the pump.

"I'm just looking on my phone, just waiting for my tank to be filled up," said Abijuru.

That kind of distraction is exactly what thieves are looking for, according to police.

Women appear to be the primary target, likely due to the presence of a purse in the front seat.

Reese advises keeping your keys with you at the pump and staying aware of your surroundings.

"If you're easily distracted, then you look like a vulnerable target," Reese said.

The solution to stop a slider is simple: lock your car immediately when you get out to fill up.

"If you make it harder and harder for the suspects to have that easy access to your car and your valuables, the harder that it will be for them to actually pull off a theft of this nature," Reese said.

If you have been the victim of sliding, contact the Metro Nashville Police Department's non-emergency line to report it, that number is 615-862-8600.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.