Considering Dry January? A Nashville beverage shop and a nonprofit are helping sober-curious folks try it out

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As revelers prepare to ring in 2026, some Nashville residents are choosing to celebrate without alcohol, finding community and support through local businesses and organizations dedicated to sober fun.

Killjoy, a non-alcoholic beverage store in East Nashville, is hosting a booze-free New Year's Eve party that's sold out, reflecting a demand for alcohol-free social options in Music City.

"We'll have the karaoke stage here and then the bar will be back here," said Stephanie Styll, founder of Killjoy, pointing out plans for the shop’s New Year’s Eve party.

Styll opened the store just a couple of years ago after deciding not to drink anymore.

"I quit drinking in 2020 and I really didn't know about alcohol alternatives at all. And so it was tough. I was kind of white knuckling it through social situations," Styll said. “Then I discovered alcohol alternatives, and that opened everything up for me. On a night like tonight, it's New Year's Eve, having a glass of zero-proof champagne means you can go out and be in a social situation and just feel like you're doing what everyone else is doing.”

Beyond selling various types of alcohol-free beverages, Killjoy has become a community hub for people looking to have fun without booze.

"We do a lot of events like our booze-free New Year's Eve party," Styll said.

At Killjoy's Berry Hill location, they're holding a special tasting event this Sunday for people considering participating in Dry January, the popular month-long abstinence from alcohol that many people undertake as a New Year's resolution.

For those planning to try a month without drinking, Styll offers practical advice in social situations.

"Get a drink in your hand as quickly as you can if you're going to an event. That prevents people from asking you over and over again if you want an alcoholic drink," Styll said.

Regular customers like sober advocate Elizabeth “Bee” appreciate the welcoming atmosphere at Killjoy.

"When I go to Killjoy, I always have a conversation with someone new. I meet new people. Some are in recovery, some aren't," Bee said.

Bee, who is in recovery herself, also works with a nonprofit called the Phoenix, which organizes sober events in Nashville and around the country through their free app New Form.

The app helps users find alcohol-free activities in their area.

"It's going to pull up in person events near you, we have indoor climbing coming twice in January," Bee said, showing how the app works.

The Phoenix has ambitious plans for expanding sober social options in Nashville throughout 2025.

"We'd love to have 20 activated events by the end of the year. Those are events that are happening regularly around the Nashville area," Bee said.

For those planning to go dry for part of 2026, Nashville offers multiple options for alcohol-free celebrations.

In addition to Killjoy's events, a sober space is planned at Nashville's official New Year's Eve celebration at the Bicentennial Capital Mall.

