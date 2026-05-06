This Nashville bar brings back a childhood pastime — with a grown-up twist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Monday nights, the Backbar at Verna Cafe in Midtown hosts a coloring night for adults, giving people a chance to slow down, socialize and tap into a little nostalgia.

"It's something that has just been really catching on," said Nick Dolan, the bar's manager. "It's super fun."

The concept is simple: show up, grab a coloring page and settle in — just like at a restaurant as a kid, minus the meltdown over a diagonally cut sandwich.

"Oh no, literally me every night on my couch while I'm watching TV, is doing my coloring," one participant said.

For many, the event is less about the art and more about carving out time with people they care about.

The crowd skews toward those who remember the crayon-and-kids'-menu era firsthand.

"Lot of 90s and late 80s kids coming through that I think remember that, too," Dolan said.

And while the coloring pages may look familiar, the drink menu has grown up considerably. Verna Cafe offers mocktails alongside its other beverages, something regulars appreciate.

The event also doubles as a low-stakes way to meet new people.

Coloring night at the Backbar at Verna Cafe takes place on Monday nights from 5 p.m. to midnight.