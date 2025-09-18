This Nashville freshman learned the music faster than most — without being able to see it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville high school freshman who lost his vision five years ago has found his rhythm as the newest member of his school's marching band.

Jeremiah Coleman joined the Stratford STEM Magnet High School marching band just two months ago, but his energy and passion have already made him a standout performer on trumpet.

"You know when I got to Stratford, I'm not embarrassed to say – I was terrified," Coleman said.

Five years ago, Coleman suffered detached retinas while playing football, leading to his vision loss.

"I didn't think I could do it," Coleman said about joining the band.

But Coleman's determination caught the attention of band director Caleb Latham, who was impressed by how quickly the freshman learned the music.

"You know Jeremiah joined the band late and learned the music faster than some of my other students," Latham said.

Other band members help during performances. They let him know where to stand and when a song is coming to an end.

"There's a million and one people who will help me through the way," he said. "So don't judge just because I can't see."

"Having someone to march with me, it touches me. That they're taking their time and their effort just to be there for me. It really touches me like deep down," he added.

Despite the challenges of being a visually impaired performer, Coleman brings infectious energy to every practice and performance.

"And the only thing I can do is bring my music, bring my energy and just keep on going. There is no stopping," Coleman said.

What started as fear has transformed into fearless performance. Coleman has become not just a member of the band, but its heartbeat.

