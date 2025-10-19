Thousands gather at Tennessee State Capitol for second 'No Kings' protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of demonstrators gathered at Tennessee's State Capitol Saturday for the second round of "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration, part of a nationwide movement with more than 2,500 peaceful, pro-democracy rallies planned across the country.

The Nashville Indivisible organization hosted the event on the north side of the capitol at Snow Sled Hill, starting at 10 a.m. More than 3,000 people had signed up to attend, though organizers said the turnout could reach closer to 9,000 participants, similar to the first protest held in June.

Event Details and Participation

The protest began at the capitol and then expanded onto the Bicentennial Mall area. Organizers chose the State Capitol as the venue because it represents where Tennessee's laws are made, adding symbolic significance to their demonstration.

"We have a lawless person in the White House who thinks he's above the law," one participant said.

Another demonstrator expressed urgency about the current political climate.

"We have to show up and protest while we still can. Things are going downhill fast," they said.

Diverse Motivations and Messages

Participants cited various reasons for attending, from protecting constitutional principles to supporting immigrant communities.

"Ready to put our white lady bodies on the line for our fellow immigrants and neighbors and people our kids go to public school with. We're here for the fight," one attendee said.

Others emphasized the broad impact of current policies.

"I think the decisions being made are gonna affect all Americans. I don't think it's just gonna affect blue cities. I think it's gonna affect all Americans," a participant said.

Focus on Constitutional Principles

Several speakers addressed what they described as threats to democratic institutions. A veteran at the event emphasized the importance of constitutional loyalty.

"It's very important we remember we don't take an oath to an individual. We take an oath to the constitution," they said.

Another participant expressed their motivation in patriotic terms.

"I love America and I want it to stay the way it's been for the past 250 years," they said.

Creative Expression and Energy

The crowd drew inspiration for creative signs and costumes from military service, pop culture, and protest movements. Some participants referenced other protest movements for their attire choices.

"Portland was the inspiration. This is why we dressed up," one demonstrator said.

"I think the inflatable animals are becoming the mascot of the resistance was a great move," another added.

Growing Movement

Organizers noted increased participation compared to previous events.

"This is much bigger much more robust much more energy much more diverse," one organizer said.

The event focused on encouraging voter registration and motivating people to advocate for their beliefs. Speakers at the rally addressed what they described as the economic and social costs of various Trump administration policies, including recent cuts to Medicaid and Medicare programs.

Statewide Participation

Other "No Kings" protests took place across Tennessee, including in Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Gallatin and several other cities.

Several governors activated the National Guard, and Trump sent additional national guardsmen to Democratic-led cities during the protests nationwide.

While some Republican leaders have characterized the protests as anti-American, organizers maintain their demonstration is about protecting constitutional principles and democratic institutions.

