Thousands set to rally at Tennessee Capitol for 'No Kings' protest against Trump policies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of demonstrators are expected to gather at Tennessee's State Capitol Saturday for the second round of "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration, part of a nationwide movement taking place across the country.

The Nashville Indivisible organization is hosting the event on the north side of the capitol at Snow Sled Hill, starting at 10 a.m. More than 3,000 people have signed up to attend, though organizers say the turnout could reach closer to 9,000 participants, similar to the first protest held in June.

"We literally love our country so much that we want to save democracy. That's really what's going on. And, when they label us as hating America, how can you say that when we're going to take our days, our Saturday and come out and tell everybody that this is wrong. We love our Constitution. We don't want dictators. We don't want kings," Jennifer Brinkman said.

Brinkman, a Nashville Indivisible Steering Committee member, says the protest aims to encourage greater civic participation and democratic engagement.

"We see that people are showing up and when they show up, they're showing a lot of bravery for speaking out because we know that there are a lot of things that are happening at the national level that seem to be wanting to intimidate free speech," Brinkman said.

Organizers chose the State Capitol as the venue because it represents where Tennessee's laws are made, adding symbolic significance to their demonstration. The event focuses on encouraging voter registration and motivating people to advocate for their beliefs.

Speakers at the rally plan to address what they describe as the economic and social costs of various Trump administration policies, including recent cuts to Medicaid and Medicare programs.

While some Republican leaders have characterized the protests as anti-American, organizers maintain their demonstration is about protecting constitutional principles and democratic institutions.

The Nashville event is part of a broader national movement, with similar "No Kings" protests scheduled in cities across the United States.

