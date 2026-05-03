Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

Three injured in downtown Nashville shooting

Three people were injured in a downtown Nashville shooting around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Police are investigating, with no suspects identified.
Three injured in downtown Nashville shooting
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Nashville early Sunday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Commerce Street, not far from Hume-Fogg High School.

Investigators said a group of people left a nearby bar and spilled into the street, where gunfire broke out.

Officers recovered dozens of shell casings across a wide area.

All three victims were hospitalized. One person was initially in critical condition but has since been stabilized.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

South Nashville entrepreneur overcomes hardships and reunites with NC5 mentor

You never know what impact you can have on others — Patsy Montesinos brings us that reminder with a story featuring some very familiar faces. Enjoy this story and go vote for Shante!

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.