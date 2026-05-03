Three injured in downtown Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Nashville early Sunday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Commerce Street, not far from Hume-Fogg High School.

Investigators said a group of people left a nearby bar and spilled into the street, where gunfire broke out.

Officers recovered dozens of shell casings across a wide area.

All three victims were hospitalized. One person was initially in critical condition but has since been stabilized.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.