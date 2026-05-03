Three injured in downtown Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Nashville early Sunday morning, according to police.
The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Commerce Street, not far from Hume-Fogg High School.
Investigators said a group of people left a nearby bar and spilled into the street, where gunfire broke out.
Officers recovered dozens of shell casings across a wide area.
All three victims were hospitalized. One person was initially in critical condition but has since been stabilized.
No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.
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You never know what impact you can have on others — Patsy Montesinos brings us that reminder with a story featuring some very familiar faces. Enjoy this story and go vote for Shante!
- Carrie Sharp