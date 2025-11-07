Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Thurgood Marshall Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday after bullets were found

Classroom
FILE - View of an empty classroom on Aug. 17, 2021.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thurgood Marshall Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday according to Metro Police due to bullets found inside the building.

According to police, there was a similar bullet found in a student’s backpack, but no evidence that a firearm was brought into the school or that any threats were made.

Police added that a search was conducted using metal detectors and a K-9 unit trained to detect firearms and ammunition.

The school is continuing to follow their threat assessment and disciplinary process in the matter.

The lockdown was lifted once the building was cleared.

