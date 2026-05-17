Ticket scams targeting CMA Fest and concert fans: What to know before you buy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ticket scammers are targeting music fans ahead of CMA Fest and throughout the broader concert season, using social media and unofficial websites to prey on eager buyers.

CMA Fest begins June 4, and fraudulent ticket offers are already circulating online. Experts say the problem is global, affecting every type of event — from NFL games to small concerts and comedy clubs.

The biggest red flag is someone attempting to sell tickets through social media or direct messages. Scammers flood Facebook and other social platforms during festival season with deals that appear too good to be true. Some are even selling tickets to portions of CMA Fest that are actually free to attend.

Most of the festival does not require a ticket. Only a few premium stages and the Nissan Stadium concerts require paid admission.

Nick Gardner, VP of Digital Product Delivery at Event Tickets Center, said buyers should look for specific protections when purchasing from any ticket seller.

"The things to look out for are 100% buyer guarantees, so that if for some reason you don't get your tickets, you're covered, a secure checkout, and a history of operation."

Those protections are what separate legitimate sellers from scammers. The safest options for purchasing tickets include Ticketmaster, Event Tickets Center, and verified resale sites that offer buyer protection, secure checkout, and a proven track record with reviews and partnerships.

Buyers also should not panic if tickets are not immediately available. Legitimate sellers often do not release tickets until a day or two before an event as a fraud prevention measure.

The scams follow the same pattern regardless of the event. Gardner said the most important advice is straightforward.

"The best piece of advice is trust your gut. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is, and if you're on a site that you just aren't sure of, it's probably best to skip purchasing from that site."

That instinct could save fans hundreds of dollars and prevent disappointment at the venue door. When in doubt, spending a few extra minutes researching a seller before purchasing is worth the effort. Paying slightly more from a trusted source is a better outcome than losing money entirely to a scammer.

Are you heading to CMA Fest this year — or planning to buy tickets to any upcoming concert or event? Ticket scams are getting more sophisticated every season, and we want to hear from you. Have you ever been targeted by a fake ticket seller? Watch the full report above for the warning signs experts say every fan should know, and reach out directly to share your experience or ask questions: Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.