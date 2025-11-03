Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tickets are on sale now for the 85th Anniversary of the Iroquois Steeplechase

MICHAEL GOMEZ
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tickets are on sale now for the 85th Iroquois Steeplechase!

Known as Nashville's "Rite of Spring", Steeplechase will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Percy Warner Park.

The 2026 event will introduce a new live music stage with Nashville-based artists throughout the event!

“Celebrating 85 years of the Iroquois Steeplechase is more than a milestone — it reflects the passion of our horsemen and the spirit of Nashville,” said Dwight Hall, Race Chairman of the Iroquois Steeplechase. “Set in one of the most beautiful and unique locations in the city, the event continues to honor its long-standing traditions while thoughtfully elevating the hospitality experience each year.”

You can purchase tickets here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

