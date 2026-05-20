Tight Ends & Friends concert returning to Nashville after Taylor Swift’s surprise appearance last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One year after Taylor Swift surprised fans with an unannounced performance at fiancé Travis Kelce’s Tight End University concert event in Nashville, Tight End University and Sports Illustrated announced Wednesday the return of “Tight Ends & Friends Presented by Reese’s” for 2026.

The event, hosted by Kelce alongside George Kittle and Greg Olsen, is scheduled for June 23 at The Pinnacle as part of Tight End University’s annual offseason programming.

Tight Ends & Friends

Organizers said doors will open at 8 p.m., and tickets are already on sale through Tight End University. The event is limited to guests 18 and older.

This year’s lineup has not yet been announced, though organizers said fans can expect country music performers, special guests and additional surprises.

“Tight Ends and Friends is everything TEU stands for: the brotherhood, the celebration, the fans, and the moments that nobody sees coming,” Olsen said in a statement. “What we built last year in Nashville was something truly special, and this summer we are taking it to another level entirely.”

The event is being produced in partnership with Sports Illustrated and its parent company, Authentic Brands Group.

Tight End University was founded in 2021 by Kelce, Kittle and Olsen as a training and networking summit for NFL tight ends. The multi-day event includes film study, on-field drills, recovery sessions and appearances from former NFL players.