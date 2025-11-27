Titans rookies distribute holiday meals to Nashville families before Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Titans rookies served Thanksgiving meals to 100 Nashville families Monday night at the Northwest Family YMCA.

Players, including rookie quarterback Cam Ward, handed out Thanksgiving essentials like turkey, corn, mashed potatoes and cornbread to families primarily from North and East Nashville.

When asked about his own Thanksgiving preferences, Ward didn't hesitate to share his favorites from the spread.

"I'm getting everything if I'm going through that line," he said.

The first overall pick in last year's draft also revealed his dessert preference when I about the most important Thanksgiving decision.

"Go-to pie? Apple pie," Ward said.

The community service event highlighted the strong connection between the Titans and Nashville residents, something Ward has noticed since joining the team.

"They fully embrace you," he said. "They support you on and off the field. I think the biggest thing is just how genuine, how nice people are here around Nashville."

The Thanksgiving meal distribution comes at a time when community need remains high, making the rookies' volunteer efforts particularly meaningful for local families.

