TPAC secures deal to relocate to Nashville's East Bank after years of negotiations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After more than a year of uncertainty, the Tennessee Performing Arts Center has reached a multi-million dollar agreement with Metro Nashville and state officials to relocate to prime city-owned property on the East Bank, where it will become a neighbor to the new Nissan Stadium.

The deal ensures TPAC's three stages will have a permanent home after being required to vacate the James K. Polk office building by the end of this year. The state plans to repurpose or sell the building that currently houses TPAC's facilities.

"It's hugely important. They're great partners to the city. We know Nashville Ballet and Opera and Rep Theater is all part of this move," a Metro official said.

The agreement comes after extensive negotiations about funding and responsibilities for the costly project. At one point, TPAC began exploring alternative locations due to the uncertainty surrounding the deal.

The state has committed $500 million to the project, while both Metro Nashville and TPAC will share building, infrastructure and other costs. TPAC will invest up to $24.6 million for infrastructure improvements, including Victory Drive and Davidson Road improvements, utilities, pedestrian bridge connections and other infrastructure costs.

"It becomes the postcard shot, not only to the East Bank but the entire city. When folks come and visit Broadway, they take a photo - this building is gonna be in the background of that photo. That's huge not just for today but generations to come," Nashville councilmember Jacob Kupin said.

The East Bank location positions TPAC as a cultural anchor in Nashville's developing neighborhood, creating what officials describe as "Broadway on both sides of the river."

"I think you'll see in the next 5 to 10 years incredible growth in our city," Kupin noted.

Jennifer Turner, TPAC's CEO and President, emphasized the significance of the new facility in a statement.

"A new TPAC will be more than just a new building. Creating a visionary, innovative performing arts venue will allow us to elevate our programming and enhance the visitor experience, providing meaningful opportunities to experience Broadway shows, extensive educational opportunities for students across the state, and a home to the Nashville Ballet, Nashville Opera, and Nashville Repertory Theatre," Turner said.

Nashville Repertory Theatre expressed enthusiasm for the move in their statement: "All of us at Nashville Repertory Theatre are incredibly excited about the new home for the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. This project represents a major investment in our city's artistic future and shows the continual commitment to create spaces that truly reflect the talent, creativity, and cultural heartbeat of our community."

Ben York, Chief Executive Officer of the East Bank Development Authority, praised the collaboration that made the deal possible.

"The EBDA is very happy to see that an agreement has been reached to bring the Tennessee Performing Arts Center to its new home on the East Bank, where it will serve as a vital anchor of Nashville's next great neighborhood," York said.

Programming will not be impacted during the transition process. The next step involves a public meeting scheduled for December 4, followed by Metro Council consideration. TPAC will work with Metro and the state on the transition from state property to the East Bank.

The deal reinforces Nashville's reputation as "Music City" and "the Athens of the South" by ensuring one of its main cultural and performing arts hubs maintains a prominent presence in the city.

