Traditional high tea experience returns to JW Marriott Nashville starting this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The JW Marriott in downtown Nashville is bringing back its popular "Spill The Tea" event, offering guests an authentic high tea experience starting this weekend.

The traditional tea service runs on Saturdays from this Saturday through November 22. The teas are poured tableside from a roaming cart, setting the stage for two-tier birdcages filled with bites in both savory and sweet options.

The experience starts at $55 per person, and seating is limited. Reservations are recommended for those looking to partake in this traditional tea service.

The event provides guests with an opportunity to enjoy a classic high tea experience in the heart of downtown Nashville, complete with the traditional presentation and service that makes the experience authentic.

Watch our preview of "Spill The Tea" at JW Marriott to see the tableside service and artful presentation that makes this weekend tradition special. Want to share your own high tea experiences? Contact Eric at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.