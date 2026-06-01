Traffic shift starts on I-65 southbound widening project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers on I-65 southbound in Davidson and Sumner counties should prepare for a traffic shift tied to a major widening project.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said contractors will begin shifting southbound traffic onto newly constructed inside lanes between mile markers 96 and 99 starting Monday, June 1.

The shift is expected to take two nights. After that, TDOT said nightly lane closures will continue so crews can adjust barrier rail at emergency pull-off locations, install additional signage and complete striping work.

The work is part of TDOT’s I-65 Phase 3 Widening & Improvements project, which began construction in March 2025.

In addition to adding one travel lane in each direction, the project includes replacing bridges over US-31W, Long Hollow Pike, East Cedar Street and Mansker Creek.

All work is weather-dependent.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the work zone, allow extra travel time, slow down and move over.

Motorists can report potholes to TDOT by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or by using the TDOT Maintenance Request form. Drivers can also check TDOT’s SmartWay Map for traffic updates or call 511 for travel information.