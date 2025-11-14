Trial date set more than four years after death of Dallas "DJ" Barrett

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A trial date is finally set in the death of 22-year-old Dallas “DJ” Barrett, who died after an encounter with security staff at Whiskey Row in August 2021. Seven people, including six unlicensed security guards, are charged with reckless homicide and aggravated assault.

Judge Jim Todd recently took over the case and scheduled the jury trial for October 19, 2026, bringing new movement to a case that has faced years of delays. Police said Barrett was held to the ground during a fight and became unresponsive before dying. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide caused by oxygen deprivation.

Barrett’s death led to the creation of Dallas’ Law, which now requires additional training for armed and unarmed security guards working at businesses that serve alcohol.

His mother, Tammy, said the trial date brings a sense of relief and the hope of closure, even though nothing can bring her son back. "Getting some type of closure on it. No matter what happens in court, it's not going to bring my child back. DJ won't be back but just knowing we can get this done with and get some closure for not only for myself but my other son, his best friend Tony, all of us have been in limbo because it's just been such a long time."