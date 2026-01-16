Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Truck hauling 42,000 pounds of corn overturns, closing I-24 WB ramp from Briley Pkwy

DAVIDSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The ramp from Briley Parkway West to I-24 westbound is closed due to an overturned commercial vehicle hauling 42,000 pounds of feed corn.

