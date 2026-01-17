Trump's Great Healthcare Plan promises $100 million annually to restore rural Tennessee hospitals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — President Trump unveiled his Great Healthcare Plan this morning, promising to direct federal funds to rural communities and make healthcare more affordable for families struggling with rising costs.

The plan aims to provide all 50 states with at least $100 million annually over the next five years to shore up healthcare coverage in areas where hospitals have closed or face financial strain. Trump claims the plan will cut prescription drug costs, lower insurance premiums, and direct federal healthcare funds to people rather than insurance companies.

"These funds will go to empower rural hospitals, strengthening the workforce, modernizing facilities and technology, and ensuring that rural Americans get world class health care in their own community, right smack in their own community," Trump said.

The announcement comes as Tennessee faces a rural healthcare crisis. Data from the Tennessee Rural Health Care Task Force shows 13 rural hospitals closed in the past 10 years, 22 counties do not have a hospital, and more than 50% of rural hospitals lack maternity care.

I spoke with healthcare leaders and providers about whether this federal plan will truly help rural Tennessee families and their wallets.

Kyle Kopec with Braden Health, who is working to reopen rural hospitals like Perry County Community Hospital, believes eliminating insurance company middlemen will help rural Tennessee communities.

"It says the money goes to the patients. It'll allow the rural hospitals to come to the table and insurance companies to come to the table and say how are we best going to serve a patient now that the dollars are going to them," Kopec said.

"It also puts more power in the patient's hands, which is where it should be. It's your healthcare, it's your body we're taking care of," Kopec said.

However, emergency physician Dr. Katrina Green expressed concerns about the plan's effectiveness for rural patients who often lack healthcare choices.

"Folks don't usually have a choice when they have an emergency. They go to the closest hospital where they have care," Green said.

Green worries that giving consumers extra subsidies won't necessarily lead to increased healthcare spending, especially given current economic pressures.

"Everyone is kind of struggling at the pocketbook right now with grocery prices, gas prices, heating cost and now health insurance going up. Someone's gonna have to make some tough choices," Green said.

She emphasized the importance of preventative care, noting that patients often "wait until they're very, very sick to come see me and my colleagues in the emergency department."

"Until we value healthcare as a right in this country and make sure everyone can access a primary doctor and get preventative healthcare, we still have a long ways to go," Green said.

The plan still requires congressional approval. Healthcare costs remain a significant concern for many families as they work to stretch their budgets.

