Two deadly hit-and-run crashes leave Nashville families grieving on New Year's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two separate hit-and-run crashes in Nashville early New Year's Day left two people dead and another fighting for life in the hospital, as police search for the drivers who fled the scenes.

Both crashes happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, marking a tragic start to 2026 for the victims' families.

In the first incident, 23-year-old Afriye Seegars was killed while standing on the sidewalk outside a bar at 237 Hermitage Avenue, waiting for a rideshare. The 24-year-old man with her was critically injured and remains hospitalized. Police say a speeding red or maroon car, possibly a Ford Mustang, struck them before fleeing the scene.

Metro Police Red or Maroon Ford Mustang

The second crash occurred on Nolensville Pike near the entrance to I-440 East, where an unidentified man was killed while walking. Another pedestrian found him lying on the road after he said a car had hit him. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. The Medical Examiner is working to identify him.

For families who have lost loved ones in similar crashes, news of these New Year's Day tragedies brings painful familiarity.

"These families are not going to recover from this and this is how they're starting off their new year," said Chuck Isbell, whose son Nate was killed in a hit-and-run crash in 2020 while skateboarding with friends on Halloween night.

"Surprisingly it's not surprising," Isbell said. "We need laws on people who do hit and runs."

Isbell has channeled his grief into advocacy, working to protect other families from experiencing similar losses. He's pushing for changes at the state level to encourage dangerous drivers to pay attention to pedestrians and cyclists by slowing down.

"They don't know what it's like, they don't know the anger you feel," Isbell said.

This legislative session, he's supporting a bill that would mandate "super speeders" or drivers who put lives at risk to use in-car technology to help them comply with speed limits, rather than simply receiving tickets or suspended licenses.

"There's just not enough happening against these people and there needs to be accountability for it," Isbell said.

"It's about making people safer. They say you can't legislate morality, but you can on some things," he said.

Isbell encourages those who support Intelligent Speed Assistance legislation to contact their lawmakers.

Fatal Crash investigators are asking for the public's help in both cases. Anyone with information about either driver or vehicle is asked to call 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

If you have thoughts on this story and the push for Intelligent Speed Assistance — or ISA legislation send me an email at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

