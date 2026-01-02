Two different Middle Tennessee generations reflect 2025 and share their hopes for this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As 2025 comes to a close, people across different stages of life are taking time to reflect on the year that was and look ahead to what's coming next.

From high school seniors preparing for college to older adults embracing new adventures, the past year has brought unique experiences and lessons for everyone.

So here's what I did. I wanted to hear from two people in each of these age groups. I found two high school seniors at Mount Juliet High School. I also found a couple who regularly visits FiftyForward in Brentwood.

Rich and Cathy Clark got married earlier this year. Claire Emery and Makayla Hopson are enjoying their last semester of high school before going off to separate colleges.

For Claire and Makayla, 2025 marked significant milestones. They watched their basketball team achieve new heights. The excitement of watching fellow athletes sign with colleges and the tradition of painting senior parking spots added personality to what could otherwise be mundane school experiences.

The college search process brought its own mix of excitement and anxiety for graduating seniors. Many chose to stay close to home, drawn to campuses that felt open and welcoming. The prospect of leaving home brings both anticipation and nervousness.

For Rich and Cathy, 2025 brought different but equally meaningful experiences. Some celebrated major life events like getting married after not even expecting or looking for that! They embarked on RV trips across states, experienced their first pedicures together, and tackled home renovation projects.

So why did I do this story? Because I love to focus on how we all still have so much in common. We may be a little different in age, but we can still have meaningful conversations. In the case of Rich and Cathy, they didn't know me when they agreed to do this. But they opened up and shared their stories. With Claire and Makayla, you'll notice in the player above, how they weren't afraid to be vulnerable. Makayla admitted she has some concerns about moving away from home for college, but looking forward to learning how to live more independently.

The common thread across generations remains the importance of growth, patience, and embracing new experiences, whether that's navigating college independence or discovering new adventures later in life.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."