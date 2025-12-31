Two kids see their dream team play and it's so wholesome

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For one Tennessee family, Tuesday night's Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium marks a first for many family members.

Brayden and Raelynn Hiett traveled from Altamont to Nashville to watch the University of Tennessee Volunteers take on the University of Illinois Fighting Illini, marking several significant firsts for the multi-generational group of fans.

Ten-year-old Brayden Hiett and his sister Raelynn made the trip with their grandparents, Billy and Kyra Campbell, to see their beloved Vols play in person for the very first time.

"Very excited," Brayden said about attending the game.

Despite having watched countless UT games on television, this bowl game represents the family's first live Tennessee football experience.

"It's going to be a lot you actually get to see in real life," Raelynn said.

Brayden developed his passion for football by watching games with his father, though the two don't exactly share the same team loyalty.

"I never watched football until he really watched it. So I started watching and I started watching them. But he likes a different team," Brayden said.

According to Brayden his dad is an Alabama fan.

The firsts extend beyond just the children.

Grandfather Billy Campbell has also never attended a Vols game in person, while grandmother Kyra hasn't been to a game since she was a student at UT in the 1980s.

The trip came together thanks to Brayden's persistent requests to see his favorite team play live.

While the family is thrilled to experience the game atmosphere regardless of the outcome, Brayden and Raelynn have high hopes for a Tennessee victory.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

