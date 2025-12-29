NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two men are facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Antioch on Saturday.

According to Metro Police, a 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot near a nightclub/afterhours bar at 486 Bell Road.

Police say they're still working to find and notify the victim's family.

Officials say 27-year-old Angel Lucatero and 26-year-old Devon Hill admitted to firing shots toward three people in the parking lot, one of those was also a 22-year-old man who was hurt.

Officers say Lucatero and Hill claimed this all happened in self defense after they say the now deceased victim reached for his weapon first.

Police were able to track down Lucatero and Hill after video footage captured their license plate. The homicide part of this case is still under investigation and will be handed over to the District Attorney's Office.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at austin.pollack@newschannel5.com.