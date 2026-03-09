Two people killed in crash on I-24 in Davidson County on Sunday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Highway Patrol was at the scene of a deadly crash on I-24 in Davidson County overnight.

According to officials, the crash occurred near mile marker 54.6. Deputies say the vehicle was evading from a THP attempted traffic stop.

They added that the crash resulted in two deaths.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains active and ongoing.

