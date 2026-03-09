Two people killed in crash on I-24 in Davidson County on Sunday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Highway Patrol was at the scene of a deadly crash on I-24 in Davidson County overnight.
According to officials, the crash occurred near mile marker 54.6. Deputies say the vehicle was evading from a THP attempted traffic stop.
They added that the crash resulted in two deaths.
The investigation into the cause of the crash remains active and ongoing.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
The Jefferson Street Sound Museum is a great little gem in North Nashville. The founder and curator turned his home into a museum to keep the legacy of historic Jefferson street alive. Now, it's been named a stop on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Aaron Cantrell takes us inside.
- Lelan Statom