Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

Two teens charged in deadly targeted shooting on Hwy 70 S

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teenagers are in custody in connection with a deadly shooting in Bellevue last month.

Police said 18-year-old Domenique Harris was found shot multiple times on Feb. 21 outside a vacant apartment under renovation along Highway 70 South. He died at the scene.

Investigators said the shooting was targeted.

A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old have both been charged with criminal homicide and admitted involvement in the killing.

Nashville woman makes history as first recorded Black female violin maker in U.S.

Eric Pointer brings us a story that strikes all the notes — blending history, music and breaking barriers. It's amazing what's happening in Music City. Enjoy!

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.