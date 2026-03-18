Two teens charged in deadly targeted shooting on Hwy 70 S

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teenagers are in custody in connection with a deadly shooting in Bellevue last month.

Police said 18-year-old Domenique Harris was found shot multiple times on Feb. 21 outside a vacant apartment under renovation along Highway 70 South. He died at the scene.

Investigators said the shooting was targeted.

A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old have both been charged with criminal homicide and admitted involvement in the killing.