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Two teens identified in Nashville Sounds glove theft; juvenile petitions issued

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WTVF
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police burglary detectives have identified two 17-year-olds accused in the burglary at First Horizon Park that led to the theft of 13 baseball gloves belonging to Nashville Sounds players.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the burglary happened Saturday morning.

Police said an MNPD detective requested arrest orders in Nashville Juvenile Court on Monday morning, but a magistrate denied the request. Authorities said the court instead issued delinquency petitions, which require the teens to appear in court at a later date.

The stolen gloves were recovered Sunday after employees at a Brentwood sports resale business recognized the merchandise from an MNPD social media post about the theft, police said.

Authorities said the business paid several hundred dollars for the gloves and is now out that money.

Brentwood Police separately obtained arrest orders through Williamson County Juvenile Court related to the possession and sale of stolen property, according to MNPD.

Police said one of the teens was taken into custody by Kingston Springs Police at his home Monday. The second teen later surrendered to Brentwood Police.

Investigators said the two teens are also being investigated in connection with other sporting goods thefts across Middle Tennessee.

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Neighbors transform Antioch Pike after deadly hit-and-run

Here’s a story offering a great example of how a common cause, and a little creativity, can “intersect” to improve quality of life. Our South Nashville reporter Patsy Montesinos shares how some neighbors decided to take action, following the tragic death of a 77-year-old in a hit-and-run along Antioch Pike earlier this year. See how they used “tactical urbanism” to make the area a little safer for all.

- Rhori Johnston

NewsChannel 5 is back on Xfinity for subscribers.