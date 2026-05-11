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Tennessee angler breaks 11-year state largemouth bass record

TWRA confirms new state record largemouth bass catch
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
Darren Nunley caught the record fish in Nickajack Reservoir on Feb. 28 that weighed 15 pounds, 7 1/2 ounces, and was 27 7/8 inches in length.
TWRA confirms new state record largemouth bass catch
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed Monday that a new state record for largemouth bass has been established, breaking a mark that had stood for more than 11 years.

According to TWRA, Darren Nunley caught the record fish in Nickajack Reservoir on Feb. 28. The bass weighed 15 pounds, 7 1/2 ounces and measured 27 7/8 inches long.

The catch surpassed the previous state record set by Gabe Keen in February 2015. Keen’s largemouth bass weighed 15 pounds, 3 ounces and broke a record that had stood for more than 60 years at the time.

Nunley, a Whitwell resident, caught the fish around 8 a.m. using a jackhammer chatterbait lure. TWRA said he was fishing with a 17-pound fluorocarbon test line and a Shimano reel.

The fish was weighed on a certified scale at a grocery store in Whitwell. TWRA also sent a fin clip for genetic testing, with official results finalized May 9.

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