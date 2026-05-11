Tennessee angler breaks 11-year state largemouth bass record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed Monday that a new state record for largemouth bass has been established, breaking a mark that had stood for more than 11 years.

According to TWRA, Darren Nunley caught the record fish in Nickajack Reservoir on Feb. 28. The bass weighed 15 pounds, 7 1/2 ounces and measured 27 7/8 inches long.

The catch surpassed the previous state record set by Gabe Keen in February 2015. Keen’s largemouth bass weighed 15 pounds, 3 ounces and broke a record that had stood for more than 60 years at the time.

Nunley, a Whitwell resident, caught the fish around 8 a.m. using a jackhammer chatterbait lure. TWRA said he was fishing with a 17-pound fluorocarbon test line and a Shimano reel.

The fish was weighed on a certified scale at a grocery store in Whitwell. TWRA also sent a fin clip for genetic testing, with official results finalized May 9.