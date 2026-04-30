U.S. Marshals arrest 2 fugitives during Nashville operation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two fugitives were arrested Wednesday during a U.S. Marshals Service operation at a home on Capital Funds Court.

According to a news release, a Middle Tennessee task force acted on a lead from the Eastern District of Texas and conducted surveillance at the home, where both suspects were seen multiple times. Investigators obtained a federal search warrant before moving in.

At around 10:30 a.m., task force personnel surrounded the residence and issued commands in English and Spanish for occupants to come outside. When there was no response, officers made forced entry and deployed chemical agents inside the home.

A man, woman, and child later exited and told authorities the fugitives were hiding upstairs.

Authorities said Daniel Oswaldo Pimental Cazun, 33, who was indicted in Texas, was found barricaded in a closet inside a locked bathroom. He was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the federal courthouse on an outstanding warrant for what authorities described as a conspiracy to “transport and harbor illegal aliens.”

Officials said Pimental Cazun has prior arrests and convictions including domestic and aggravated assault, child abuse involving a child age 6 or younger, DUI, aggravated burglary, and probation violations. He had also previously been arrested for illegal entry into the United States and deported in 2015 and 2020.

Task force members continued searching and later located Ronaldo “Ronald” Estrada, 37, hiding in the attic. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Davidson County Jail. Estrada had an outstanding warrant issued in July 2025 for domestic assault.

Authorities said Estrada’s prior arrests include DUI, domestic assault, violation of an order of protection, and evading arrest. He was also arrested in Kentucky in 2016 for illegal taking of wildlife and was using an alias at the time.

The adult female resident and a child at the home were taken to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for processing and released later the same day. An adult male resident remains in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings.