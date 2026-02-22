Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vanderbilt reviews lecturer after Palestine-Israel course backlash

vanderbilt university campus
Mark Humphrey/AP
In this Feb. 24, 2015 photo, students walk through the Warren College and Moore College area at Vanderbilt University on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt is one of a small but growing number of U.S. colleges and universities that have embraced a "residential college" model where students become part of a close-knit but diverse community that enhances both their academic and social lives. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt University confirmed it has launched a formal inquiry after a classroom slide used by a faculty member began circulating online and sparked backlash.

The controversy began after advocacy group StopAntisemitism shared an image of a slide they allege came from a Vanderbilt math course. The problem referenced Palestine and asked how fast the land is decreasing “due to the occupation by Israel.” The group criticized the material and called on the university to take action.

In a statement, Vanderbilt said the content has been removed and that the matter is being reviewed in accordance with university policy. The university did not provide additional details about the investigation.

