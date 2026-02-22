Vanderbilt reviews lecturer after Palestine-Israel course backlash

Vanderbilt University confirmed it has launched a formal inquiry after a classroom slide used by a faculty member began circulating online and sparked backlash.

The controversy began after advocacy group StopAntisemitism shared an image of a slide they allege came from a Vanderbilt math course. The problem referenced Palestine and asked how fast the land is decreasing “due to the occupation by Israel.” The group criticized the material and called on the university to take action.

In a statement, Vanderbilt said the content has been removed and that the matter is being reviewed in accordance with university policy. The university did not provide additional details about the investigation.