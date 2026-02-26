Varallo’s closes after 119 years in business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Varallo’s, recognized as Tennessee’s oldest continuously operating restaurant, closed its doors Wednesday after a 119-year run.

Founded in 1907 by Italian immigrant Frank Varallo Sr., the restaurant began as a chili parlor in downtown Nashville. Varallo first sold chili from a cart inside a Fourth Avenue saloon before opening a permanent location at 708 Broadway, now the site of Hume-Fogg High School.

The business moved to Church Street in 1919, where it remained for nearly 80 years. After Frank Varallo Sr.’s death in 1929, his 15-year-old son, Frank Varallo Jr., helped manage the restaurant and later led it for decades. That Church Street location closed upon his retirement in 1998.

A separate Fourth Avenue location near the entrance to the Nashville Arcade opened in 1994 under grandsons Todd and Tony Varallo. In 2019, Todd Varallo sold the restaurant to local businessman Bob Peabody, marking the first time the business was owned by someone outside the Varallo family.

Varallo’s was known for its original 1907 chili recipe and its signature “three-way” — a layered dish of spaghetti, tamales and chili. The menu also featured breakfast staples and traditional “meat and three” lunch plates.