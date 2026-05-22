Vinyl Vault hi-fi bar to showcase historic features of 2nd Ave. building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grand opening is fast approaching as a new business downtown leans into the very old history of their building.

It was just before Christmas, I first stopped in to the newly-opened Mel's Drive-In downtown.

"So, we're a classic American diner," said third generation owner Colton Weiss. "When people walk in, they really feel an authentic vibe to it, and that's because we're from that era. People can feel that when they come inside."

"This is my grandfather Mel," Weiss continued, motioning to a picture on a wall. "This is them cutting the ribbon in 1947 for the first location."

That was San Francisco. Weiss has the restaurant arranged to tell the family story. That includes the time in the 70s when Mel Weiss was approached by a young director who wanted to use Mel's Drive-In for a low-budget film.

"What do you think of the movie, American Graffiti?" I asked Weiss.

"It's one of my favorite movies of all time!" he laughed. "My grandfather thought George Lucas was just some hippie from San Francisco, which was kinda funny."

The film was a hit. Mel's was immortalized. George Lucas went on to direct Star Wars.

Now, Weiss is sharing a little history again. It's not the family story this time. It's the story of the building he's in, 152 2nd Ave. N.

Before Mel's moved in, the address was home to B.B. King's Blues Club. That opened in 2003. It closed after the bombing on 2nd Ave. in 2020.

The Nashville Public Library said the building was previously Nashville Sash and Door Co. from 1927 to 1984 and many buildings in the area first went up in the 1870s and 80s. Those earliest days are the time that interests Weiss now.

"You can't rebuild something that looks just like this," Weiss said, walking through an area in the back of the building he's about to reopen. "You look around at this space, you look at these arches, it tells a story the second you walk in."

In the back of Mel's, Weiss is opening Vinyl Vault on May 29. It's a vinyl hi-fi bar featuring local DJs that will be open on Friday and Saturday nights.

"It actually was an old bank accounting office back in the day," Weiss said about the building. "We actually turned one of the vaults from the 1800s into a photo booth, so you can go inside, get your picture taken, which is pretty cool."

"With a hi-fi bar, you have to have fantastic speakers, and they're usually vintage," he continued. "You have the first room when you walk in, they're from the 50s. Voice of Theater Altecs. Big wooden gorgeous speakers. The second room, we have speakers from the 60s. They're JBLs. Third room, we have speakers from the 70s. Disco era. Surround sound. It really is a journey of sound through every room."

Something else about that third room, Weiss is hoping to dedicate it to someone who has a lot of history with the building. He'd call it The B.B. King Lounge.

King told NewsChannel 5 something back in 2003.

"I believe if you give anybody something good, enough of it, some of 'em are gonna like some of it!"

King was talking about the blues, but the same words apply to what Weiss is trying to do in a new era for a historic building.

These old bricks have seen a lot.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.