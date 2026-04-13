Volunteers needed to help proctor tests in Metro schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools are looking for community volunteers to help proctor exams during the spring testing season.

Through a partnership with PENCIL, about 50 schools across the district are currently seeking volunteers to assist with TCAP and end-of-course testing in April and May.

Proctors play a key role during testing, helping teachers monitor classrooms while students take exams. Volunteers may also assist with hallway supervision, restroom breaks or other needs that come up during testing periods.

Shifts range from 90 minutes to four hours.

Organizers say hundreds of volunteer spots still need to be filled across the district.

Anyone interested in helping can visit PENCIL Connect and search “proctor” to find available opportunities at local schools.