Volunteers still needed this Valentine's weekend to help clean up winter storm debris

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly three weeks after a devastating winter storm slammed Middle Tennessee, many residents are still struggling with cleanup efforts that have proven too overwhelming to handle alone. Organizations like Hands On Nashville are stepping up to help, but they need more volunteers to meet the enormous demand.

The cleanup need is staggering. In Nashville alone, 2,500 people have requested help clearing debris left behind by the ice storm. According to Jann Seymour, Volunteer Engagement Senior Director at Hands On Nashville, the scope of damage exceeds what the community saw after the 2020 tornado.

"This is really going to take all of us. There is so much damage in every neighborhood. When you have a flood or a tornado, it usually hits one area, but this is all over town," Seymour said.

The organization is focusing its efforts on helping senior citizens and others who cannot clean up debris themselves.

"We have neighbors that are 70 or 80 years old, or maybe they use a wheelchair and can't get out there and clean it up themselves," Seymour said.

Hands On Nashville still needs about a dozen volunteers to help pick up debris this Valentine's Day weekend. The work involves collecting sticks and debris that have already been cut up and stacking them neatly at the curb for pickup.

"A lot of it is just getting sticks and debris that have already been cut up, getting them neatly stacked at the curb for the people who need us," Seymour said.

The organization is marketing the volunteer opportunity as a Valentine's Day activity, encouraging couples and friends to spend their holiday weekend giving back to the community.

"We are advertising this as Valentine's Day. So bring your sweetie, bring your galentines," Seymour said.

Safety remains a top priority for volunteers, with the organization providing all necessary safety equipment at their warehouse where supplies are stored.

For those who prefer indoor work, Disaster Assistance Centers in Nashville also need volunteers. Multiple opportunities are available for people who want to help their neighbors recover from the storm damage.

Click here to sign up.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com