'We need it:' TDOT announces a 10-year plan to improve safety on Nolensville Pike

SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State transportation officials are planning a 10-year project to improve Nolensville Pike, one of Nashville's most dangerous roads.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is already widening the road from two lanes to five lanes, adding turn lanes, sidewalks, and bike lanes between Old Hickory Boulevard and Mill Creek. This week, a new 10-year plan was announced that stretches improvements all the way to the city of Nolensville.

"We need it. Been a long time coming," said Charles Hill, a South Nashville resident.

Neighbors like Hill want to feel safe while driving, biking or walking. A city study labels Nolensville Pike as one of Nashville’s most dangerous roads, citing too many deadly crashes.

"It’s time for them to make a change," Hill said.

The area is known for its diversity, ranging from a thriving Kurdish community to a growing Latino population.

"Too many crashes right here in front," said Miguel, owner of the Ay Güey Que Buenos Tacos food truck.

Miguel said traffic also hurts his business.

"After three—four o'clock in the afternoon. The traffic really builds up. That’s when the accidents really start happening," he said.

TDOT predicts traffic on Nolensville Pike will nearly double over the next 20 years.

"These are great projects. Phase two would cover Mill Creek to Burkett Road, and then phase three is Burkett Road to Sunset Road," TDOT Regional Communications Officer Erin Zeigler said.

The project is still in progress, meaning officials will figure out how many lanes and other details in the future for the extended improvements. Construction is not expected to start until 2035 for the second phase.

"We know so much development is happening in South Nashville. It is a really popular place to live. So, we want to make sure we have the infrastructure to help support that," Zeigler said.

TDOT said funding is coming from the state and a partnership with the city of Nolensville. The state is also working alongside Nashville to make sure this project fits into the “Choose How You Move” vision.

Because people have a lot to say about getting around in South Nashville, NewsChannel 5 has started a new Facebook group called "Your Voice, Your South Nashville Community." It is another way to share concerns and thoughts about what is happening where you live, and a way to reach out to Patsy directly as we look to cover the issues that are important to you.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com