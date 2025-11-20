We told you about this Nashville high school band. Then the Titans drumline reached out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four years ago, the Stratford STEM Magnet High School marching band didn't exist. Now, they're catching the attention of the Blue Crew, the official drumline of the Tennessee Titans.

"It was literally at zero (members)," said band director Caleb Latham. "If you would have told me in 2022 that this would be our program in the next four years, I would have laughed at you."

The band's journey caught the attention of the Blue Crew over the summer at the Tomato Art Fest.

"They thought it was some sort of college band that we hadn't heard of and there they were, so we were blown away at their just pure skill and energy and talent," said Greg Jannaman from the Blue Crew.

After our stories about Stratford aired, I got a voicemail from Jannaman. He was impressed and wanted to find a way to incorporate Stratford's band with the Blue Crew. During Stratford's senior night, the Blue Crew surprised the band with a performance and a $5,000 donation through the Titans' One Community Initiative.

"Community has taken our program to the next level," Latham said.

Once I got that voicemail, I connected Jannaman and Latham so they could discuss how to make a memorable experience for all involved.

The collaboration culminated with Stratford students visiting Nissan Stadium for the Titans' game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"There's a lot more to the Titans organization than just football," said Corey Boise from the Blue Crew.

For students, the experience was surreal.

"We've been talking about it all year, we're just so happy about how far we've made it, especially coming from where we started, and it's something we never thought we would see," said one of the seniors.

Latham emphasized the lesson for students: "One thing students have to see is that hard work pays off."

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."