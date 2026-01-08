WeGo expands service with new buses, hours, and dozens of job openings

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit is rolling out twelve new buses to expand routes and service hours across Nashville, creating dozens of jobs in the process.

The expansion comes through the Choose How You Move Program, which aims to improve public transportation options throughout the city.

As service grows, so does the need for skilled workers to keep the fleet running smoothly.

"WeGo has directly increased their employee headcount by over 75 positions in the past year. Primarily focusing on hiring more operators and mechanics," said Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell.

Remington Stewart, a 22-year-old apprentice mechanic with WeGo, represents the kind of dedicated worker the transit service seeks.

He’ll soon move up to being a full-fledged mechanic, a position he plans to stay in for awhile.

"I'm definitely going to retire from here," Stewart said.

WeGo is hosting a hiring event on Saturday to fill at least 20 mechanic positions and dozens of bus operator roles in the future. The positions offer starting pay at almost $30 per hour, plus benefits including a pension and a sign-on bonus.

The hiring event will be held Saturday January 10, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 430 Myatt Drive in Madison.

Click here to apply and register for the event.

The hiring event comes just days after WeGo delivers 12 new buses to their fleet and almost a week after their Winter 2026 service changes begin.

Those changes include: added frequency on Routes 3, 7, and 52. Expanded Weekend and Evening Service on Route 34, and new evening and weekend service on Route 41. There are also longer Sunday hours on Routes 3, 7, 34 ,52 and 6, and new Sunday service on Route 79, and a new WeGo Link zone in the East Thompson Lane area.

