WeGo Public Transit adds security officers to Nashville buses and stops

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — These safety concerns connected to WeGo Public Transit prompted city leaders to promise visible change because they know bus riders depend on them.

Georgia Brown with Archangel Protective Services oversees the 75 security officers WeGo has contracted. Riders may now see them riding buses or patrolling stops.

"So we will go to high schools, middle schools, elementary schools and we will put an officer on the bus ensuring their safety as they travel through Nashville and have a marked unit behind the bus," Brown said.

Cars like the one I rode in to the Hillsboro High School transit center follow buses with an officer on them. Brown said the results on buses with an officer have been clear.

"We have had zero assaults, zero fights on the bus," Brown said.

WeGo said it is too soon to compare crime data from year to year. But the agency said the security expansion is already making a difference.

"We've increased security staffing by 61% in the last year," Eric Melcher with WeGo said.

That is still short of the 67% increase a consulting firm suggested last year. WeGo also pointed to a broader example of the program's impact.

"We had a pregnant lady on a bus who was experiencing an issue we were able to get there first and provide her with care until the ambulance could arrive," Brown said.

Brown said the agency continues to improve by checking restrooms at transit centers more often.

The security expansion was partially funded by the Choose How You Move initiative, which increased the sales tax in Nashville. WeGo said additional services began last May. This May, the agency said it will analyze crime data.

The vehicle patrol unit, operated by Archangel security staff in marked cars, has conducted more than 3,200 bus stop and shelter patrols and more than 100 school trip ride-alongs since launching last May. Staff also ride on some school bus trips.

WeGo works closely with the Metro Nashville Police Department to decide locations for the patrols. MNPD also has an increased presence at the Elizabeth Duff Center as part of the overall effort to increase safety and security throughout the WeGo system.

Security measures are also supplemented by an extensive video security system at facilities, improved lighting at facilities, stops and shelters, and new solar-powered, on-demand lighting at bus stops.

