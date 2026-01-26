Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeGo Public Transit operating Saturday service on major corridors today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beginning at 9 a.m. om Monday, WeGo Public Transit will operate Saturday service on major corridors and with snow route detours.

WeGo Star service and regional bus service remain suspended.

Bus routes operating on Monday include:

  • 3 West End
  • 4S Shelby
  • 7 Hillsboro
  • 8 8th Avenue South
  • 22 Bordeaux
  • 23 Dickerson Pike
  • 50 Charlotte Pike
  • 52 Nolensville Pike
  • 55 Murfreesboro Pike
  • 56 Gallatin Pike

