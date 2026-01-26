WeGo Public Transit operating Saturday service on major corridors today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beginning at 9 a.m. om Monday, WeGo Public Transit will operate Saturday service on major corridors and with snow route detours.

WeGo Star service and regional bus service remain suspended.

Bus routes operating on Monday include:

3 West End

4S Shelby

7 Hillsboro

8 8 th Avenue South

Avenue South 22 Bordeaux

23 Dickerson Pike

50 Charlotte Pike

52 Nolensville Pike

55 Murfreesboro Pike

56 Gallatin Pike

