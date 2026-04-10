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West Nashville community pioneer Lee Estes dies at 100

The Nations silo
Kim Rafferty/WTVF
The Nations silo
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lee Estes, a longtime West Nashville resident and community figure, has died at age 100.

Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services said funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later time.

According to the West End Home Foundation, Estes was a native Nashvillian who spent his entire life in The Nations. He was a lifelong friend and client of St. Luke’s Community House, where he dedicated years of volunteer service supporting children and families.

His legacy was memorialized in a large-scale public artwork by Australian street artist Guido van Helten. The 160-foot mural, located at the corner of 51st Avenue and Centennial Boulevard, features Estes as a representation of “old Nashville,” alongside children from St. Luke’s who symbolize future generations.

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