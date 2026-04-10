West Nashville community pioneer Lee Estes dies at 100

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lee Estes, a longtime West Nashville resident and community figure, has died at age 100.
Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services said funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later time.
According to the West End Home Foundation, Estes was a native Nashvillian who spent his entire life in The Nations. He was a lifelong friend and client of St. Luke’s Community House, where he dedicated years of volunteer service supporting children and families.
His legacy was memorialized in a large-scale public artwork by Australian street artist Guido van Helten. The 160-foot mural, located at the corner of 51st Avenue and Centennial Boulevard, features Estes as a representation of “old Nashville,” alongside children from St. Luke’s who symbolize future generations.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp