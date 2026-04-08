West Nashville retirement community celebrates its 10-year milestone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Lodge at Natchez Trace, a non-profit retirement community in the Bellevue area of West Nashville, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

To mark the milestone, the organization is hosting a special Spring ReBloom event on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The celebration is designed to bring the community together and will feature an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce.

The event takes place at 8207 Highway 100 in Nashville.

During the event, representatives will discuss what attendees can expect, how the non-profit organization serves the local community, and how the facility fared during a recent ice storm.

Want to learn more about how non-profit retirement communities operate in our area? Watch the full video to see the Spring ReBloom event in action and hear directly from the organizers. If you have more information or a story idea about the Bellevue community, email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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