William Edmondson Arts & Culture Festival returns Saturday with Black artists showcase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The William Edmondson Arts & Culture Festival returns this Saturday to the historic Edmondson Homesite Park & Gardens, showcasing the largest outdoor art festival curated with Black artists in the area.

Also known as "We Fest," the free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features a diverse collection of artwork from Black artists across various mediums.

The festival takes place at the historic Edmondson Homesite Park & Gardens, providing a meaningful backdrop for celebrating Black artistic expression and cultural heritage.

Visitors can expect to see a wide variety of artistic displays throughout the day, with artists present to discuss their work and creative processes.

The event is free and open to the public, making it accessible for families and art enthusiasts of all backgrounds to experience and support Black artists in the community.

Don't miss this incredible celebration of Black artistry and culture! Watch our live coverage from the festival to see the amazing artwork on display and hear directly from the talented artists showcasing their work.

