Yelp Nashville hosts women-owned market to celebrate International Women's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 20 women-owned businesses are gathering at Fait la Force Brewing in Nashville on International Women's Day on Sunday for a free market that organizers say is about community just as much as commerce.

The "She Means Business: Women's Market" runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fait la Force Brewing. The event is free to enter, with a $15 suggested donation at the door. Organizers say that donation is only suggested, not required, and they don't want anything standing in the way of people showing up.

Proceeds from donations benefit the Mary Parish Center, a local nonprofit providing no-cost services to survivors of domestic and all interpersonal violence in the Nashville area.

The market brings together a wide range of vendors, including boutiques, salons, jewelers, florists, and coffee and tea vendors. Organizers say the event is open to everyone and is designed to help Nashvillians discover businesses they can continue to follow and support long after International Women's Day.

Bailey Dixon, Yelp Nashville's Community Director, said many of the participating businesses rely on pop-up events like this one as their primary way of reaching customers.

"A lot of these women that are coming out, they don't have storefronts, they don't have physical brick and mortar locations, they operate through pop-ups just like this. And so, being able to find a business that you love — whether it's one of our jewelry vendors or our flower vendor, coffee and tea, perfume — we have so many different things," Dixon said.

Dixon said the spirit of the event extends beyond a single day or month.

"Not only during March in Women's History Month, but all year round, we should be uplifting and spotlighting diverse-owned businesses — whether that's women-owned, Black-owned, Asian-owned — any of these businesses. We have such a diverse community in Nashville," Dixon said.

The event is 21 and up. RSVPs are open through the Yelp app. For those who haven't signed up yet, organizers say downloading the app and creating a profile is all that's needed — they'll handle the rest upon arrival.

