Your Money: Six Davidson County zip codes have a median home sales price under $400,000 in 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For many families, housing represents the largest monthly expense in their budget.

Believe it or not, Davidson County had nearly 10,000 home sales over the past year.

According to data from Greater Nashville Realtors, six zip codes had a median home price that is lower than you might think, under $400,000.

I caught up with real estate broker Lila McCann, who has been helping clients buy and sell homes for nearly a decade, to find out more about what she’s experiencing working with buyers and sellers.

"I've sold condos and single-family homes in Old Hickory this year, like within the last four months, that were under $300,000," McCann said.

While some of these lower-priced sales include condominiums and possibly properties purchased for renovation and resale, they demonstrate that relatively affordable options still exist in the market.

Greater Nashville Realtors annually releases data breaking down sales volumes and home prices across different neighborhoods.

Blake Stewart analyzes this information to identify market trends.

"I'll look at median sales price, number of closings, days on market, and I'll compare that to the previous year to try and get a gauge on what the year looked like," said Blake Stewart, communications of public relations director for Greater Nashville Realtors.

According to the latest data, these six Davidson County neighborhoods maintained median sales prices below $400,000 so far in 2025.

Zip Code Area 2025 YTD Total Closings Median Sales Price 37217 Priest Lake 235 $310,000.00 37072 Goodletsville 199 $345,000.00 37115 Madison 377 $358,000.00 37138 Old Hickory 212 $375,450.00 37214 Donelson/ Airport 513 $389,900.00 37013 Antioch 1067 $390,000.00

Antioch had the most amount of closings on homes anywhere in the county.

I asked McCann which of these zip codes she would recommend to people looking to buy right now.

"Two areas where I consistently see really nice growth year over year is Goodlettsville, and Madison is one, especially because it's so close to downtown," McCann said.

She also mentioned Bordeaux, which had a median sales price close to these six at $404,000.

While the housing market appears to be cooling slightly, McCann advises first-time buyers to remain flexible in their search.

"Maybe it's not the ideal home that you're thinking of...but there may be something really great out there for you to be able to get your foot in the door and build some equity," McCann said.

Below is the full list from Greater Nashville Realtors of zip codes, home closings, and median sales prices in Davidson County so far this year.

Zip Code Area 2025 YTD Total Closings Median Sales Price 37217 Priest Lake 235 $310,000.00 37072 Goodletsville 199 $345,000.00 37115 Madison 377 $358,000.00 37138 Old Hickory 212 $375,450.00 37214 Donelson/ Airport 513 $389,900.00 37013 Antioch 1067 $390,000.00 37218 Bordeaux 181 $404,000.00 37076 Hermitage 712 $424,900.00 37210 South Nashville/ Woodbine 178 $431,627.00 37207 North Nashville 596 $432,600.00 37211 Crieve Hall 808 $444,762.00 37080 Joelton 54 $456,450.00 37189 Whites Creek 55 $462,500.00 37221 Bellevue 645 $489,900.00 37219 Downtown Core 37 $505,900.00 37208 Germantown 253 $520,000.00 37216 Inglewood 398 $549,450.00 37209 Sylvan Park 818 $619,498.00 37203 Midtown 299 $624,500.00 37206 East Nashville 489 $700,000.00 37201 Downtown Core 26 $814,500.00 37212 Music Row/ Hillsboro Village 223 $850,000.00 37220 Oak Hill 99 $940,000.00 37205 Belle Meade/ West Meade 435 $1,050,000.00 37204 12 South 253 $1,075,000.00 37215 Green Hills 474 $1,150,000.00 TOTAL 9636

