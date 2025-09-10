Your Voice: What can you do if you see an unhoused person in need of medical care

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Helping to get your voice heard is something so important to us at NewsChannel 5.

That’s one reason I met up with Brenda Fann on Wednesday.

She’s a viewer that got in touch with me after seeing one of my stories about some medical outreach for homeless people.

She was hoping to get some help for someone she’s seen struggling on the side of the road in Antioch.

“You think, there's got to be a better life for them,” said Fann.

Like so many of us, Fann sees homeless folks outside her car on her way to work.

"I travel down I-24 and I get off the Bell Road exit almost every day," Fann said.

For years she's spotted the same homeless man there, but she said last week his health took a turn.

She said his legs were swollen and one looked infected.

"I thought, oh gosh, this guy needs some help," Fann said.

Around that same time, I had just spoken with some doctors from Vanderbilt who were helping homeless people, we ran a story on it last week.

After posting on Facebook, and seeing that story, Fann reached out to me to see if I could find a way to help.

We met up at Mill Ridge Park.

I reached out to the Metro’s Office of Homeless Services and Vanderbilt before our meeting.

I passed along copies of resource cards Metro's Office of Homeless Services sent me, that list services and phone numbers with help for homeless people and others in need.

Take a look at them below, OHS leaders said these are passed out to homeless people.

Nashville Metro CC entry card

Nashville Metro CC entry card back

However, I found out the answer to getting medical care to someone without a home isn't as cut and dry as you might think.

Metro’s Office of Homeless Services said they work with many groups for non-emergency services for homeless people including Neighborhood Health, Vanderbilt Street Medicine, Metro General, and Matthew Walker.

If someone is experiencing in an emergency, folks can call 911.

But for non-emergency care, it's harder to get homeless people connected.

In many cases it takes the person experiencing homelessness themselves to be the one to call and accept the help, and that’s one reason getting folks help can be a challenge.

OHS also has an online resource called Where to Turn in Nashville that can help connect people to help.

We reached out to Metro’s Office of Homeless Services about this story, and they provided us with the following statement.

Office of Homeless Services works with organizations such as Neighborhood Health, Vanderbilt Street Medicine, Metro General, and Matthew Walker to provide access to non-emergency medical care for our unhoused neighbors.

Contact information for these and other supportive services including medical assistance can be found in the Where to Turn In Nashville, a resource guide distributed by outreach workers directly to those in need.

Additionally, the attached Coordinated Entry (CE) cards are provided to our unhoused neighbors and community members who may encounter individuals experiencing homelessness and wish to connect them with appropriate resources.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Robb.Coles@newschannel5.com.